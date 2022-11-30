JEFFERY BARTLEY

Jeffery Bartley, 74, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was relieved from his earthly suffering when he passed away at 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Jeffery suffered his entire adult life from injuries sustained in the Vietnam Conflict as well as from the effects of Agent Orange which ravaged his body. Jeffery was awarded the Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars, and the Army Accommodation Metal among others, for his battlefield service. Jeffery leaves behind his loving wife, Elaine J. Bartley and their children: Kisha D. (John) Carlock, John S. (Susan) Lee, Jeffery (Kristin) Bartley, Erie J. (Scott) Lee, Wendy (John) Sopko, Jeremy M. Bartley, Michelle Ables and adopted G daughter, Jaluv M. (Seth) Bartley-Hoop; brother-in-law David C. (June) Moran, and sister-in-law, Patricia A. (Bud) Cohan. Jeffery was a loving grandfather to 24 precious grandchildren, and many very special cousins, nieces and nephews. Jeffery had a conversion love for Jesus, his family, old cars and music. He leaves behind many wonderful memories, respect and honor for his country and love for his family. A memorial service will be held at the Dayton National Military Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45428, on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Jeffery would be very pleased to have donations in his honor to be made to Spero House, 603 N 2nd St, Niles, MI 49120 helping the less fortunate of that community. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.