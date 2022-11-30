CITY OF LOBELVILLE MEETING By Editor | November 30, 2022 | 0 The City of Lobelville monthly meeting will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 5:00 p.m., at City Hall. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE November 23, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-BURCHAM November 23, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-COLEMAN November 23, 2022 | No Comments » LEGAL NOTICE – Career-Technical Education (CTE) Program November 23, 2022 | No Comments » PUBLIC NOTICE November 21, 2022 | No Comments »