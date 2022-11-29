Buddy’s ‘For Love of Paws’ Sunday

The fourth annual “Buddy’s for The Love of Paws” benefit will be held this Sunday, December 4, 2022, 11:30 a.m., at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden.

Enjoy BBQ plates by Papa Kayjoe’s, raffles, an auction with Richardson Real Estate, photos with Santa, and an Ugly Sweater Contest.

For more information, or to donate an item in honor or in memory of your pet, contact: Sandy Sherrill, 931-628-6504; Nanette Arnold, 615-418-1590; or Maggie King, 931-994-2321.

Proceeds benefit Buddy’s Rescue and Furry Paws & Claws Fostering.