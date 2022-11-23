Twenty-Four Winners Took Home Their Holiday Birds
Two dozen lucky Buffalo River Review readers were winners in the 2022 Great Turkey Giveaway. They picked up their birds last Friday.
This year’s contest sponsors and winners:
–FirstBank: Shirley Barnum and Ann Laster;
–Duncan’s Ace Hardware: Cody Nelson and Joyce Marshall;
–Food Giant: Mary Elliott and Ellen Harlow;
–The Frame Shop & Gifts: Janet Marshall and Stephanie Skelton;
–Cash Express: Kandra Thomas and Larry Bittinger;
–Duncan’s Home Center Ed Brown and Louise Choate;
–Perry Farmers’ Coop: Willard Kennamore and Wanda Dotson;
–Tucker Insurance: Diane Bledsoe and Paula Hensley;
–Bank of Perry County-Linden: Wesley Parrish and Vicky Parrish;
–Bank of Perry County-Lobelville: Connie Dedrick and Briley Trull;
–Heath’s Piggly Wiggly: Frankie Mccaffery and Jerry Marrs;
–Duren’s Health Mart: Janice Parker and Tammy Dunn.
Thank you to the businesses who made this annual contest possible, and to everyone who participated.