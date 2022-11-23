NOTICE TO CREDITORS-BURCHAM

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of STACY JOHN BURCHAM, Late of Perry County, Tennessee.

Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of November, 2022, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the Estate of STACY JOHN BURCHAM, deceased, who died April 1, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against her Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or

2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 15th day of November, 2022.

Jason Lee Burcham Charlene Duplessis

Administrator Perry Co. Clerk & Master

Estate of Stacy John Burcham

Richard Boehms, Attorney

103 W. Main St. | Hohenwald, TN. | 38462

