More Details About Hospital Debt Emerge from Title Search Results

A scheduled review hearing last week on the court-ordered pending sale of Perry Community Hospital did not occur when attorneys for both sides did not appear before Judge Michael Spitzer.

The docket item was read shortly after 9:00 a.m., last Monday, but the court went on with other matters in the attorneys’ absence. As of late last week, another review date had not been set.

In a filing on October 5, Judge Spitzer ordered that “any objection for going forward with the sale shall be filed on or before October 31, 2022,” and that the case review be held November 14.

The review was also to serve as a time to address the findings of the court-ordered title search which was not completed at the previous review on September 19.

The title search—now part of the case file—has since been finished and reveals more details about Perry Community’s debt.

In addition to three default judgments, the hospital still has considerable tax debt owed to Perry County and the Town of Linden that will have to be paid after the sale.

As reported earlier, Lawrenceburg Glass, Inc. filed a complaint against Perry Community Hospital LLC and Expertus Health LLC (the owner) in March of 2021, seeking to collect money owed for window and door replacements and other work at the hospital. The total amount awarded was $80,042.56, plus legal costs and attorney fees.

Additionally, Delphi Investment Group LLC sought payment of $526,730—awarded by U.S. District Judge Aleta Traugher on January 31, 2022. The judge also ordered attorney fees and costs, as well as pre- and post-judgment interest be added.

Judge Spitzer, on May 19, 2022, ordered that the ….

………….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 11/23/22 ISSUE OF THE BUFFALO RIVER REVIEW……