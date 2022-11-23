LEGAL NOTICE – Career-Technical Education (CTE) Program

The Perry County Board of Education CTE Program, invites qualified bidders to bid on the following CTE equipment items:

New 4×4 Crew Cab Truck with V8 engine, automatic transmission, white or black in color, vinyl seats & floors, tow package, and safety package that includes back up camera and Bluetooth capabilities. New 7 Passenger Van with a V6 engine, automatic transmission, white or black in color, and safety package that includes back up camera and Bluetooth capabilities. NO cloth seats 12’ x 18’ Greenhouse with gas heater, a single thermostat, 2 shutter fans, 2 motorized shutters, a two-stage thermostat, 12” fan, 12’ x 18’ shade cloth. Price must include installation.

Bidders can bid on all three items or each individual item.

Bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. of the designated bid review date of December 5, 2022. Details and specifications are on file in the office of the Director of School, Eric Lomax. Any interested bidder may request a copy of the specifications by contacting Ginger Cagle, CTE Director, Perry County Schools, 857 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Linden, TN 37096, (931) 589-2102 or by email: gcagle@perrycountyschools.us. The Perry County Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any/or all bids.

