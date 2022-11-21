Please Support Santa Program This Christmas

Perry County High School teacher Cindy Rogers announced that the 14th annual “ FFA Santa Program” clothes, toys, and food collection drive is now underway. Donations from all citizens of Perry County are welcome.

The program is conducted by the Perry County High School FFA students, Sisterhood Riders, FirstBank, and Cash Express.

Rogers, who is the faculty advisor and mentor for FFA students, said the school organization is focused on community service projects designed to make the county a better place to live.

The students take great pride in working hard on several initiatives during the year, which include being partner in the Santa Program.

Citizens are asked to support the program by purchasing toys, clothing, coats, or food and dropping them off at PCHS, Cash Express, FirstBank, or any location that has a donation box.

Cash donations accepted at all locations will be used to purchase needed clothing or shoes for Perry County’s underprivileged children.

FFA students will sort and wrap the gifts. Parents and children will pick up gifts on Monday, December 12, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the back of the high school. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there for photos and to see all the children.

This program is for any family in the county who just needs a little extra help through the Christmas holidays. If your children are on another program in the county, they will not participate in this event so as many different children in the community can be served as possible.

FFA is asking donations be made between now and Friday, December 9, to allow time for sorting and wrapping.

Without these generous donations, many kids would not be able to have any Christmas gifts to open.

If you would like more information about the program or would like to make a donation, please call 589-2831 ext. 2408 or 731-845-9145.

Cindy FFA students, Cash Express, Sisterhood Riders, and FirstBank wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.