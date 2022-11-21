Christmas Essay Contest Deadline

First Baptist-Linden is sponsoring an essay contest for all Linden and Lobelville middle school students in grades five through eight with winners to be announced at the Christmas tree lighting service on the courthouse lawn, Saturday, December 3, 2022, 4:30 p.m., as part of the Chamber’s “A Little Linden Christmas..”

The essay subject is “What Does Christmas Really Mean?” The winner, accompanied by family, will flip the switch to light the tree, and win a $50 Sonic gift card. Second and third place winners will each receive $25 Sonic gift cards. Students may ask their teachers about essay details and turn in their completed entries at school. The deadline is Wednesday, November 30.

First Baptist-Linden is sponsoring the tree lighting and will provide free hot chocolate and cider for everyone. You can also decorate your own ornament and Christmas cookie for free.

Christmas carols and a reading of the “real” Christmas story will be part of the planned activities.

The church encourages you to support local businesses and vendors starting at 10:00 a.m. on December 3, and then in the evening be part of the “What Christmas Really Means” observance.