WILLIAM “BILL” MILLER, JR.

Mr. Miller, 70, of Lobelville, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service was held Saturday, November 12, 2022, 1:00 p.m., at The Well, Hurricane Mills, with Alinda Bohanan officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late William Miller, Sr. and Joann Louise Volk Miller. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Vietnam. He was a retired journeyman electrician and an ordained minister, serving the prisoners at Turney Center. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Miller. Survivors include his wife of thirty-one years, Kathy Miller; a son, Anthony (Denise) Miller of Ohio; a daughter, Rachelle (Tammy) Miller of South Carolina; grandchildren, Jesse (Abby) Miller, John Wedhorn, Kaitlyn (Jesse) Brown, Megan (Tyler Brickner) Leedy, Bailey (Alyssa) Miller, Elisabeth Sayna, Alexandria (Travis Nunn) Sayna, and Kassidy (Ryder Romick) Leedy; great grandchildren, Grayson, Ava, Weston, Rhett, Addilynn, and Antonia; a sister, Wanda (Sam) Stokely of Arizona; and brothers, Kevin (Lorraine) Miller of Colorado and David Irwin of Ohio.