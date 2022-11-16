 Skip to content

STORAGE UNIT AUCTION

| |

STORAGE UNIT AUCTION

The contents of the occupants leased space shall be sold to satisfy the owners lien:  Justice Vernier Unit #A7

Date: November 19, 2022

Time: 10:30 am, Place: AAA Safe Storage
371 Lobelville Hwy, Linden, TN 37096

B 11/16

Posted in Public Notices

Leave a Comment