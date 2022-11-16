STORAGE UNIT AUCTION By Editor | November 16, 2022 | 0 STORAGE UNIT AUCTION The contents of the occupants leased space shall be sold to satisfy the owners lien: Justice Vernier Unit #A7 Date: November 19, 2022 Time: 10:30 am, Place: AAA Safe Storage 371 Lobelville Hwy, Linden, TN 37096 B 11/16 Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO FURNISHERS – PERRY COUNTY (VOLUNTEER PAVING) November 16, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE TO FURNISHEERS – PERRY COUNTY (RD CONSTRUCTION) November 16, 2022 | No Comments » COMMISSION MEETS MONDAY November 16, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE OF GRAND JURY MEETING November 9, 2022 | No Comments »