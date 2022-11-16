Schools Closed Four Days Due to High Flu Absences

After being closed Monday through Wednesday last week due to flu and other sickness, Perry County Schools were open on Thursday—but attendance was so low, the four county schools closed again last Friday.

Director of Schools Eric Lomax reported absentee numbers for Thursday, November 10:

–Linden Middle: 31 students, no adults.

–Lobelville School: 54 students in grades kindergarten through eight, 11 from pre-k, five faculty, and three subs short.

–Linden Elementary: 46 students (12 of those from pre-k), seven more left early after arrival, two adults.

–PCHS: 57 students, five more left early after arrival, four teachers, and two subs short.

Director Lomax said it’s early in the school year to be seeing these numbers. “Usually, we have the stomach virus at Christmas and the flu in February,” he said.

Plans last Friday were to be back in the classrooms on Monday, November 14.