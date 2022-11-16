Medlin Trial Set to Begin Monday in 2018 Death of Barber

The trial for a man accused of killing Perry County resident Jerrel Barber is set to begin next Monday, November 21, 2022—more than four years since the shooting occurred at Beech Bend Park & Campground in Decatur County on October 14, 2018.

The trial will be held in Decatur County before Judge Brent Bradbury, according to the deceased’s father, Jerry Barber of Linden.

Jimmy Kevin Medlin was arrested the day of the shooting and charged with first degree murder. Witnesses said Medlin shot Barber without provocation.

Medlin was initially being held in jail without bond.

But, former Judge C. Creed McGinley—in a move that shocked law enforcement officials and the district attorney—reduced Medlin’s bond last year to $25,000; the accused has been free on bond since that time.

Judge McGinley retired a short time later and Governor Bill Lee appointed Judge Bradbury to take his place.