Christmas Child Drop-Offs Ending

Drop-off dates for Operation Christmas Child at Linden First Baptist Church end this week.

You can help by: packing a shoebox with small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies, donating $10 to make a gift possible for a child in need, or volunteering to assist in the local effort.

Remaining ours of operation are:

–today, Wednesday November 16, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.;

–Thursday November 17, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.;

–Friday November 18, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.;

–Saturday November 19, 9:00to 11:00 a.m.;

–Sunday November 20, 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.;

–Monday November 21, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Any packages brought after these dates must be mailed to North Carolina by the individual making the donation.

If you have questions or would like to volunteer to work at the Relay Center, contact Vickie (Wayne) Morris, Center Coordinator, at 615-406-0112 (cell).