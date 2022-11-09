THE GREAT TURKEY GIVE-A-WAY: WIN A FREE TURKEY!

Want to win a free turkey for your Thanksgiving feast?

Here’s your chance: the annual Buffalo River Review Great Turkey Giveaway entry coupons are inside this issue.

Clip the forms, fill them out, and drop them in the special turkey contest boxes at participating sponsors by noon, next Tuesday, November 15.

Two turkey winners will be drawn at random from each business’s entries. Winners will notified by phone call, and may pick up their birds at the Review office, 115 South Mill Street, Linden, on Friday, November 18, between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m.

See the full page promotion inside for complete rules.

This year’s contest sponsors: FirstBank, Duncan’s Ace Hardware, Food Giant, The Frame Shop & Gifts, Cash Express, Duncan’s Home Center, Perry Farmers’ Coop, Tucker Insurance, Bank of Perry County-Linden, Bank of Perry County-Lobelville, Heath’s Piggly Wiggly, and Duren’s Health Mart.