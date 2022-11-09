TERRY “TATER” TALLEY

Mr. Talley, 75, of Linden, died Wednesday October 26, 2022, at his residence. A funeral service was held Monday, October 31, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with John Carroll officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Hohenwald, the son of the late Ernest Ray Talley and Ruby Florine Quillen Talley. He was retired from the Perry County government Solid Waste Department. He had also worked in logging and cut timber in his early years, but spent most of his employment at Bates, LLC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Talley. Survivors include his son, Marvin (Dana) Talley of New Johnsonville; grandchildren, Ashley, Angel, Tyler, Tracee, and Michael Talley, Libby Sanders, William, Travis, Dillon, and Sarah March, and James Hensley; ten great grandchildren; and a brother, Larry Talley of Centerville.