Local Veteran Knows Healing Power of Art

Dr. RANDY MACKIN

REVIEW Editor

When Don Rex Talley arrived at Perry County Nursing Home three years, the outlook was not bright.

The Tennessee National Guard and U.S. Air Force veteran had suffered a series of falls at home—one of them down a couple of flights of stairs. In one mishap, he hit his head hard and lost his memory.

“I came here to die,” Mr. Talley said, “but I survived with the help of the Lord, doctors, family, and the staff here at the nursing home.”

Not only did he survive, he’s thriving these days, perhaps thanks in part too to his own form of therapy—art.

Mr. Don Rex said he doesn’t really remember his first year at the nursing home, and that his memories started coming back in what he calls “illusion dreams.” He began painting to try and get those images on paper.

“I have a god-son who lives out of state, and he told me I needed to do something to keep my mind occupied,” Mr. Don Rex told the Review.

More than half a century ago—after his military service, but before his long employment at Johnson Controls—Mr. Don Rex had taken some art classes as a way to pass the time. When he started working full-time, he put away his palette and brushes.

After his health declined and he found himself at the nursing home, he revived that old hobby as a way to follow his god-son’s advice, and to deal with his visual memories that were returning as he recuperated.

But even after he got …………….

…………….FOR COMPLETE STORY & PHOTOS, PLEASE READ 11-9-22 ISSUE OF THE BUFFALO RIVER REVIEW…………..