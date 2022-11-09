Health Department Wants to Help You ‘Fight Flu in 22’

The Perry County Health Department is proud to be a part of Fight Flu ’22 which begins today, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and encourages everyone who is eligible to receive a flu shot to do so.

“We want to protect people in our communities from the flu and receiving your annual flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and everyone around you,” said County Health Director Sarah Russell, MPH.

“No appointments will be needed to receive a free flu vaccine during Fight Flu ’22 and the flu vaccine will remain free to anyone who wants to receive it at the Perry County Health Department and all other local health departments across the state.’’

To kick-off Fight Flu ’22 today, the Perry County Health Department will be providing free flu shots from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 31 Medical Drive, Linden, and from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Lobelville Senior Center, 46 West 6th Avenue.

The flu virus is highly contagious and pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and people with certain medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe complications from the flu.

The CDC estimates up to 7.5 million illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations, and 22,000 deaths could be prevented every year if more people chose to get the flu vaccine.

To prevent the spread of the flu virus to others, follow precautions such as proper hygiene and handwashing, cover your coughs or sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, and stay at home if you are sick.

Today’s clinics are open to everyone; no appointment necessary. After today’s kick-off, please contact the Perry County Health Department at 931-589-2138 to schedule.

For more information on the initiative, visit tn.gov/health/fightflu or #FightFlu.