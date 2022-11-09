EDWARD RAY SIMMONS

Mr. Simmons, 89, of Linden, Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence. A funeral service was held Thursday, November 3, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel

of Young Funeral Home, with Bill Edge officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Hohenwald, the son of the late Willie “Bill” Carl Simmons and Delphia Onez Hensley Simmons. He was retired from Kolpak, where he worked for thirty years. He was a member of Linden First Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Bobby Alton, and Gary Simmons. Survivors include his wife of sixty-nine years, Catherine J

ones Simmons; daughters, Deliah (Pat) Tucker and Sheila (Timmy) Denton, both of Linden; grandsons Chris (Gypsy) Trull of Hohenwald and Dylan (Ashley) Tucker of Murfreesboro; granddaughters, Taylor (Drew) Rawl, Kierston Trull, Zeta Tucker, and Lynlie Tucker; sisters, Sue Ayers of Murfreesboro and Kathleen Carroll of Hohenwald; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Simmons of Linden.