This Weeks Charitable & Non-Profit Events

Pineview Community Volunteer Fire Department invites everyone to a fish fry fundraiser this Friday, November 11, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Fish plates with all the fixings will be available. As a thanks for their service, all veterans will receive half-price meals.

—————

Linden Volunteer Fire Department will host a turkey shoot fundraiser this Saturday, November 12, 2022, starting at 9:00 a.m., at the Perry County Sheriff’s Office shooting range on Bethel Road, Linden.

Bring your own rifle and ammo. Admission is $10, with $5 entry fees for turkeys and hams. Prizes awarded for first and second places. Purchase raffle tickets for a Radical Firearms RAD-15 RDR 5.56 Nato 16” 30-RD rifle: $10 each or 3 for $20. See Jackie Duncan at Ace Hardware for tickets.

Smoked Boston butt plates will be for sale at $10 each.

—————

Lobelville Lodge #739 will host its annual Widows & Old Timers Supper this Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. Any current member and widows of deceased lodge members are invited to attend. Everyone is invited to the next Lodge pancake breakfast, Saturday, November 19, 7:00 to 10:00 a.m.