VINA HENSLEY DANIEL

Mrs. Daniel, 80, of Linden, died Monday, October 24, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. A funeral service was held Thursday, October 27, 2022, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Ricky Kennamore and Bill Edge officiating. Burial was at Standing Rock Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Clifford Hensley and Minnie Lee Morgan Hensley Trull. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister, Tina Kennamore. Survivors include her husband, Lloyd Daniel; son, Wade (Alina) Daniel of Linden; and sisters, Hazel Carroll of Nashville and Reba Smith of Chicago, Illinois.