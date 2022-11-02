This Week’s Charitable Events

Lobelville First United Methodist Women will host a bean dinner and bake sale this Friday, November 4, 2022, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Plates are $10 and include your choice of white or brown beans with ham, coleslaw, cornbread, dessert, and drink. Proceeds support missions, both local and worldwide. Everyone is invited.

—————

Flatwoods Volunteer Fire Department invites everyone to their last monthly Fish Fry Fundraiser of 2022, this Friday, November 4, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Fish and chicken strips will both be available, along with white beans, slaw, fries, hushpuppies, dessert, and drink. The VFD asks everyone to keep rising supply costs in mind when donating, and thanks everyone for their continued support.

—————

The Linden Church of God Ladies’ Annual Bazaar will be held this Saturday, November 5, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m, at the church, 4417 Highway 412 West. The event offers crafts, baked goods, yard sale items, and much more. Chicken and dressing plates with all the fixings will be available to purchase for $8. In-town deliveries available from 11:00 to 1:00; call-in orders welcome: 931-589-2744.

—————

Friends of Mousetail Landing State Park invite you to Heritage Day this Saturday, November 5, 2022, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the park pavilion.

Plans call for pioneer crafts and demonstrations—including blacksmithing, hide-tanning, beekeeping, butter-making, lye soap-making, cane pole fishing, gunsmithing and muskets, and crafts for kids.

Also enjoy live music by two bands, old-fashioned malts and milkshakes, a food truck, and bake sale.

Displays will include period quilts, Native American artifacts, and arts and crafts.

—————

Team31 “Playing for a Cure” invites you to a par three, three-person, four-club scramble golf tournament at Buffalo River Country Club, this Saturday, November 5, 2022, starting at 10:00 a.m. Entry fee is $150 per team, or $120 if the team has one or more members under age 15.

Players compete with a putter and three clubs of choice. Payout and number of flights determined by the number of teams. Prizes for closest-to-pin, and drawings at the close of the tourney.

For info on the tournament, call 931-220-7505.

All proceeds benefit the Team31 Foundation. Donations may be made by Venmo @Team31 or by PayPal at teamedwards31@gmail.com. Team31 is a 501(c) non-profit dedicated to helping with boys with Becker and other muscular dystrophies in the Tennessee area receive medical care and to raising awareness of this rare disease.