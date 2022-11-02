Solid Waste Committee Will Meet By Editor | November 2, 2022 | 0 The Perry County Solid Waste Committee will meet Thursday, November 10, 2022, 5:00 p.m., in the classroom at the Perry County Emergency Operations Center, 300 Venture Drive, Linden. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO CREDITORS-EDWARDS November 1, 2022 | No Comments » ELECTION NOTICE November 1, 2022 | No Comments » PUBLIC NOTICE November 1, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE-BATES November 1, 2022 | No Comments » LOBELVILLE CITY MEETING October 25, 2022 | No Comments »