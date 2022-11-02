The Tennessee Department of Health will be offering two opportunities for free flu shots next Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

That morning, from 8:30 to 10:30, you can be vaccinated against the flu at Perry County Health Department, 31 Medical Drive, Linden.

That afternoon, from 1:30 to 3:30, receive your flu shot at Lobelville Senior Center, 46 West 6th Avenue.

The clinics are open to everyone; no appointment necessary. Learn more at #FightFlu or tn.gov/health/fightflu.