Early Voting Ends Tomorrow, Election Day Is Next Tuesday

Early voting for the state and federal general election ends tomorrow, less than a week ahead of election day next Tuesday, November 8, 2022, when polls open at the county’s precincts at 9:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m.

The ballot is not as long as the August document, but does include four “yes or no” votes on four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution.

The first item voters will see is the gubernatorial race. Incumbent Governor Bill Lee, a Republican, is challenged by Democratic nominee Dr. Jason Martin and eight Independent candidates: Constance Every, John Gentry, Basil Marceaux, Charles Van Morgan, Alfred O’Neil, Deborah Rouse, Michael Scantland, and Rick Tyler.

The gubernatorial race is followed immediately by the constitutional amendments:

–Amendment One has been deemed the “right to work” measure;

–Amendment Two establishes an extended order of succession should something happen to state leadership, from the governor on down;

–Amendment Three officially abolishes slavery and involuntary servitude in Tennessee, closing a loophole;

–Amendment Four would allow members of the clergy to serve in the state legislature.

You can read the full language of the amendments on the sample ballots inside this issue.

The rest of the ballot:

–District 7 U.S. House of Representatives, where Republican incumbent Dr. Mark Green faces a challenge from Democratic nominee Odessa Kelly and Independent Steven Hooper.

–State Senate District 25 where Republican Senator Ed Jackson and Independent Ronnie Henley are vying for the seat in the newly-drawn district which will include Perry County next year after it leaves the 28th District.

–Tennessee House of Representatives: incumbent Republican Kirk Haston is unopposed for another two-year term serving District 72.

Early voting concludes Thursday, November 3, at the Perry County Election Commission office, 113 Factory Street, Linden, inside Azbill Community Center. Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch).

To vote early or on election day, you must have an approved photo ID.

An official notice of election, including polling places in the county’s six districts, also appears in this issue.