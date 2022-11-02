Assessor’s Report: Parcel Count & Revenue Jumps

At the October 24, 2022 meeting, the Perry County Commission approved a state tourism grant, authorized the Perry County Health Council to apply for a half-million dollar grant, and received a revealing report from Assessor of Property Brett Skelton.

The approved tourism grant of $18,000 is earmarked by the South Central Tourism Association for a “Think Perry” promotional campaign that will:

–create a “Think Perry” logo, color palette, and branding kit;

–develop a “Think Perry” Youtube channel;

–produce a video highlighting dining, shopping, and small businesses, a welcome video, and a “starting a business” educational video;

–create a photo library of local stops, 15-second video shorts, rack cards, and a “Think Perry” signage kit.

The motion to approve acceptance of the grant, with no local match required, was approved unanimously, 10-0; members Brad Burgess and Jonathan Hickerson were absent.

Perry County Health Council is eligible to apply for a $500,000 CARE grant that will be used to develop an unused room at the back of Azbill Community Center into a Youth Center.

The proposal received by Commissioners said the Youth Center would serve as office space for Save the Children and Perry County Youth Centers, and as an after-school space supervised by those two groups.

The after-school program would provide a quiet place for homework, and the space would include a commercial kitchen that could be utilized in a number of ways, including cooking and canning classes offered by Perry County Extension and space for 4-H Clubs to meet.

The CARE grant is being offered to distressed counties only, meaning Perry County would be competing against nine counties for the funds instead of the entire state.

The Health Council approached the Commission because it needs a governmental agency to serve as a fiscal sponsor since the Council is not a registered non-profit.

The request was approved unanimously, allowing the Health Council to apply for the no local match grant.

Finally: in September, the Commission asked that the Assessor of Property report on field appraisals at the October meeting. Assessor Skelton was at last week’s meeting and presented a detailed report not only on field appraisals, but also parcels, assessments, revenues, and deed work.

The report indicated that the parcel count—the number of properties in the county—grew from 8,805 as of July 1, 2021, to 9,350 as of July 1, 2022.

Personal property accounts—filings by local businesses on the items owned by the business—remained virtually unchanged for the same period: 243 in 2021, 246 in 2022.

The total county appraisal, meaning the amount of money on which the county can assess property taxes, rose from $632,247,314 on July 1, 2021 to $676,869,643 on July 1, 2022—an increase of $44,622,329.

Overall assessment revenue growth was unusually high, Skelton said, jumping $11,489,675 from 2021 to 2022, a percentage leap of 6.915%.

Typically, Skelton said, total assessment revenue rises by 4.8 to 4.9% per year.

Assessor Skelton also reported on the number of deeds his office worked, which showed remarkable………………….

…………………FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 11.2.22 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW…………..