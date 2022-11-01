Perry County Veterans Services By Editor | November 1, 2022 | 0 Perry County Veterans Services Office is located at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street Linden. Office hours: Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 pm. Call or email for appointments: 931-589-2786, vsoperrycotn@gmail.com. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Perry County Teachers Received $3,000 in MLEC Grants October 26, 2022 | No Comments » SRO Funding Extension Is Under Consideration by State October 26, 2022 | No Comments » Early Voting Is Now Underway October 25, 2022 | No Comments » Judge Set November 14 Review on Hospital Sale October 19, 2022 | No Comments » Sheriff: ‘Like No Other Drug We’ve Seen’ October 12, 2022 | No Comments »