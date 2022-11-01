NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE-BATES

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations described in and secured by a certain Deed of Trust executed by Steven W. Bates and wife, Paige Bates to Mark Rosser, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Lend America, its successors and assigns, recorded January 28, 2009 in Perry County Register’s Office at Book 99 Page 940 and modified at Book 106, Page 455, and Book 133, Page 133 as last assigned to Bank United, N.A., and the undersigned having been appointed Successor Trustee by instrument recorded in said Register’s Office, this is notice that the undersigned will on December 13, 2022 at 1:00pm local time, at the Perry County Courthouse 121 East Main Street, Linden, Tennessee proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash the following property located in Perry County, Tennessee, which will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, assessments or easements, liens, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants and any security deeds, mortgages or deeds of trust superior to the Deed of Trust first set out above, any prior liens, and encumbrances of record.

Described property is LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS COMMITMENT IS DESCRIBED AS ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF PERRY, AND STATE OF TENNESSEE AND BEING DESCRIBED IN A DEED DATED 08/11/1988 AND RECORDED 08/12/1988 IN BOOK K13 PAGE 305 AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF THE COUNTY AND STATE SET FORTH ABOVE, AND REFERENCED AS FOLLOWS:

A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING ON A STAKE, RUSSELL BARNETT’S NORTHEAST CORNER AND RUNS THENCE WITH HIS NORTH BOUNDARY SOUTH 71 DEGREES WEST 263 FEET TO A POINT IN A ROAD; THENCE WITH THE ROAD NORTH 5 DEGREES WEST 92 FEET, NORTH 5 DEGREES EAST 151 FEET, NORTH 26 DEGREES EAST 87 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 71 DEGREES EAST 244 FEET TO A POINT IN THE ORIGINAL EAST BOUNDARY; THENCE WITH THE SAME SOUTH 2 DEGREES WEST 312 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 2 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SURVEYED JANUARY, 1987 BY THOMAS E. LAWSON, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 650.

Property Address: 110 Barnette Drive, Lobelville, TN 37097

TAX ID: 019 02502 000425

Current Owner(s) of Property: Steven W. Bates and wife, Paige Bates

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 110 Barnette Drive, Lobelville, TN 37097 but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description in the referenced Deed of Trust herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

Other Interested Parties: Harpeth Financial Services, LLC and Onemain Financial Group, LLC.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to cancel the sale or adjourn the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of certified bank check made payable to Solomon Baggett, LLC Escrow Account. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Robert J. Solomon

Substitute Trustee

Solomon | Baggett, LLC

3763 Rogers Bridge Road

Duluth, Georgia 30097

(678) 243-2515

Our File No. CMS.03299

10/19/2022, 10/26/2022, 11/2/2022

