SRO Funding Extension Is Under Consideration by State

Even if state funding for School Resource Officers next fiscal year is still uncertain, it appears that money to continue their presence at all four Perry County Schools will be provided.

At the September meeting of the Perry County Commission—as the body discussed budget matters—County Mayor John Carroll pointed out that SRO funding this current school year was made possible by state approval of federal money being used for that purpose.

Mayor Carroll also said that State Representative Kirk Haston, who serves Perry County in the House as part of the 72nd District, was “one of the first” elected officials on the state level to ask that the federal funds be used for SROs.

Mayor Carroll said that State Senators Joey Hensley and Ed Jackson also supported the funding.

Representative Haston told the Review, “Originally, the SRO grant was to have ended last fiscal year.I joined several legislators from across the state in supporting the administration’s effort to extend that for a third year (this fiscal year).

“There are currently ongoing discussions to hopefully further fund SROs in the future as well, but we will have to wait and see what develops during the upcoming session in 2023,” Haston added.

The original funding for SROs came from a grant secured by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office three years ago to pay for four officers.

