REGINA DUCHARME MARTELL

Mrs. Martell, 68, of Lobelville, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Following a visitation on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Young Funeral Home, burial was in Clio, Michigan on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Woodlawn Cemetery. She was born in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of the late Gerald Joseph Ducharme and Doreen Fay Prime Ducharme. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kris Garza; a granddaughter, Brittani McDowell; and a sister, Dawn Goodwin. Survivors include her husband, Leo Martell; a daughter, Tracie (Martin) Mileham of Flint; a son, David (Kar) Wilson of Flint; step-daughters, Mandy (Shane) Taylor of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Jennifer (Jimmy) Tonelli of Gilbert, Arizona; step-sons, John Martell of Gilbert, Christopher (Krystle) Martell of Haskell, Arkansas, Jeremy (Leigh Ann) Martell of Mt. View, Arkansas, and George Junior (Michael) Martell of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Marc, Chase, Mckhaela, Halei, Noah, Nathan, Zoe, Junior, Maddox, and Layla Reece; a brother, Ray (Brenda) Ducharme of Hohenwald; and a brother-in-law, Tony Goodwin of Linden.