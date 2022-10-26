Perry County Teachers Received $3,000 in MLEC Grants

Fifteen $1,000 grants have been awarded to teachers through Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative’s 2022 Adopt-A-School.

The program is made possible by matching funds from MLEC and its partners at CoBank and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

In Perry County, grants went to Jenna Bailey at Linden Elementary for Frax Math, Shelley Bowers at Linden Elementary for desktop computers, and Raygan Edney at Perry County High for an Omron IntelliSense Digital BP monitor.

“Teachers do a great job on small budgets. Our grants help fill in the gap to engage students with new materials that set a foundation for a love of learning,” says MLEC President and CEO Keith Carnahan.

“We are grateful to our partners at CoBank and the Tennessee Valley Authority for helping us support educators as they work with students to inspire brighter futures.”

At other schools in the MLEC service……….

………….FOR COMPLETE STORY & PHOTO, PLEASE READ 10.26.22 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW……………