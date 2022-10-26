ERA NELL PEVAHOUSE

Mrs. Pevahouse, 78, of Linden, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022. A funeral service was held Saturday, October 22, 2022, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Ronnie Brewer officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Brown Sharp and Ivis Melba Westbrooks Sharp. She worked for Washington Manufacturing for twenty-three years, BatesLLC for twenty years, TeamLinden/Fisher and Company for about three years, as a secretary for Dr. James King, and finally as a caregiver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-two years, Kyle Pevahouse; sisters, Willie Mae Pevahouse, Dorothy Higdon, and Helen Holt; and brothers, Billy Sharp and John Ashley Sharp. Survivors include a son, James Pevahouse of Linden; a daughter, Melissa (Drew) Cobb of Lobelville; grandchildren, Heather (Jason) Hinson, Derek (Ivy) Pevahouse, and Emily (James Barter) Arnold-Cobb; great grandchildren, Navy Grace Pevahouse, Jameson Kyle Hinson, and Kora Jayne Barter; a sister, Evelyn Sharp; and sisters-in-law, Cora Pevahouse, Lorene England, Christine (Gene) Dunn, and Mary Burks.