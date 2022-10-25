LOBELVILLE CITY MEETING By Editor | October 25, 2022 | 0 The public is invited to the City of Lobelville monthly meeting, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 5:00 p.m. at City Hall. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts ELECTION NOTICE-EARLY VOTING October 12, 2022 | No Comments » NOVEMBER 8 GEN. ELECTION SAMPLE BALLOT October 12, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-STOLTZ October 5, 2022 | No Comments » FORECLOSURE NOTICE September 28, 2022 | No Comments »