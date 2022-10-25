Linden Halloween Downtown Saturday

Celebrate “Halloween Downtown” in Linden this Saturday, October 29, 2022, 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., around the courthouse square.

The annual event—brought to you by the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism—will again feature Trunk-or-Treat, hayrides and games (at Linden First Baptist), concessions, a 5:30 p.m. costume contest (sponsored by Save the Children), face painting (by KO Dance Studio), and an optional Truck-or-Treat contest ($25 entry fee, winner take all).

Halloween Downtown’s corporate sponsor is The Rogers Group, and community sponsors are Save the Children, Town of Linden, Perry County Government, 101.3 WOPC, and the Buffalo River Review.