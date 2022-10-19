ROBERT EARL HOLT

Mr. Holt, 52, of Linden, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital, Nashville. A funeral service was held Saturday, October 15, 2022, noon, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Carolyn Parnell officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late James Earl Holt and Helen Ann Sharp Holt. He was employed by C & C Logging. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Brown and Melba Sharp and Johnnie and Thelma Holt. Survivors include his children, Jessica (Mark) Dressler of Centerville and Justin Holt of Arkansas; grandchildren, James and Rosalee Holt and Lilianna, Brogan, and Braxton Dressler; a sister, Misty Holt of Linden; and brothers, Steve and Randy Holt, both of Linden.