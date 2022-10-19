Judge Set November 14 Review on Hospital Sale

More movement this week in the pending sale of Perry Community Hospital (PCH) to settle two financial claims for unpaid bills: the awaited title search has been completed and is being distributed to involved parties.

As the Review reported last month, attorneys for Lawrenceburg Glass, Inc. filed a complaint against Perry Community Hospital LLC and Expertus Health LLC (the owner) in March of 2021, seeking to collect $69,892.56 owed for window and door replacements and other work at the hospital.

Additionally, and enjoined as an “intervening plaintiff,” Delphi Investment Group LLC is seeking payment in the amount of $526,730—awarded by U.S. District Judge Aleta Traugher on January 31, 2022.

The Delphi matter is a little more complicated:

According to the federal court document, from November 1999, the hospital administrator was Millennium, which still had a $52,673 monthly contract with PCH when it was purchased by Nelmed Holdings LLC and Nelandes Coles, effective May 2018. The contract was to run through June of 2019.

The court document states that Nelmed’s PCH administrator, Mario Alvarez, informed Delphi attorneys that PCH did not pay the fee for ten months—from September 2018 through the end of the contract in June 2019. That figure is on top of a past due amount of $84,074 payable when Nelmed took ownership.

In December 2019, Millennium assigned its interest in collecting payment for past due services to Delphi which filed the lawsuit in federal court.

