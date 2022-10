Perry County 4-H invites everyone to their Chick Chain Poultry Show and Auction, this Friday, October 21, 5:00 p.m., on the Courthouse Square in Linden. The chicks were hatched in May, and since then, 4-H members have worked hard to practice good husbandry in order to make their chickens best at sale. All auction funds raised will be returned to back to the 4-H participant.