Haunted Hustle 5K this Saturday

The second annual Haunted Hustle 5K—with proceeds supporting local Special Olympics athletes—will be held this Saturday, October 22, 2022, 8:00 a.m. The race starts and ends at Linden First Christian Church, 168 West Main Street. Registration begins at 7:30. Entry fee is $30.

Awards will be given in eight age groups for both male and female, and for best costume (but, costumes are not required).

For more info and to register, go to hauntedhustle5k.racewire.com.