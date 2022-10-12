Take Part in Inmate ‘Christmas Card’ Initiative

“We want them to know we care about them,” said Sarah Stewart, a local volunteer who is helping put together a special “Christmas card” for inmates at the Perry County Jail.

“The card is a way to show support and encouragement, and to let them know the citizens haven’t forgotten them,” Stewart said, and invited everyone to sign the card by stopping by any one of a number of locations around the county.

So far, the card is available at Edwards Farm Supply, NAPA Auto Parts, First Baptist in both Linden and Lobelville, Linden Post Office, Triple J, Duncan’s Ace Hardware, Mayberry’s, The Hair Pen, Quality Building Supply, Cane Creek Market, and Hott’s BBQ.

To participate, just stop, leave an encouraging message, sign your name (first names are fine), and help in the effort. The messages will be scanned and compiled into a card book for each inmate.

The initiative is sponsored by Community Recovery, a group that meets twice weekly for anyone needing support through difficult times by providing a safe place for those suffering from drug or alcohol abuse, pain, depression, destructive relationships—or whatever situation that might make you feel alone and in need of a place to find support.

Meetings are held Wednesday and Friday, 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. For information: 931-622-0532 or 931-306-3425.