PUBLIC NOTICE-TELECOMMUNICATIONS TOWER BUILD PROPOSAL

PUBLIC NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) is proposing to build a 265-foot Self-Support Telecommunications Tower located at 235 Jackson Cemetery Road, Linden, Perry County, TN 37096 (35˚ 37’ 33.7” N, 87˚ 43’ 51.21” W). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to C Malec, Terracon, 2105 Newpoint Place, Suite 600, Lawrenceville, GA 30043; 770-623-0755; cyra.malec@terracon.com. Reference Terracon Project No. 49217903.

PD 10/12