Property Tax Bills in Mail: Relief Information

The 2022 Perry County tax roll is downloaded and ready to take payments in the County Trustee’s office or online at gov.perrycountytn.com.

Tax bills, along with tax relief vouchers for those who have previously been approved, will be in the mail this month.

If you are coming in to pay with a tax relief voucher, please do not forget to bring your 2021 proof of income for yourself and anyone living in the household with you. The office cannot process the tax relief voucher without proof of income.

Please read the following information. If you think you qualify for tax relief or have questions, please call the Trustee’s office at 931-589-2313.

The Trustee’s office is located on the first floor of the Perry County Courthouse, and is open 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Eligibility requirements for tax relief:

–Elderly: you must be 65 on or before ………..

