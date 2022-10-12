NOVEMBER 8 GEN. ELECTION SAMPLE BALLOT By Editor | October 12, 2022 | 0 Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts PUBLIC NOTICE-TELECOMMUNICATIONS TOWER BUILD PROPOSAL October 12, 2022 | No Comments » ELECTION NOTICE-EARLY VOTING October 12, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE TO FURNISHERS (PROJECT #68001-8257-14) October 5, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE TO FURNISHERS (PROJECT #98304-4130-04) October 5, 2022 | No Comments » PC Committees Meeting Tuesday October 5, 2022 | No Comments »