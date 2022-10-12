LORENE MATHIS

Mrs. Mathis, 73, of Linden, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia. A funeral service was held Friday, October 7, 2022, 2:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel, Hohenwald, with Garland Broadway and Dennis Abernathy officiating. Burial was at Hinson Cemetery in Perry County. She was the daughter of the late Grant Felner Hinson and Clovia Irene Brewer Hinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Glen Hinson, and a great grandchild, Alaina Laws. Survivors include her husband, Wayne Mathis of Linden; a son, David Mathis of Hohenwald; a daughter, Amanda (Phillip) Brown of Linden; grandchildren, Sam Brown, David Mathis, Jr., and Hannah Mathis; one great-grandchild, Hudson Laws; brothers, Mick Gray, Larry Gray, and Gaylon Gray; and a sister, Melinda Corbin.