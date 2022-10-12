GREETUS ANN WISDOM GLADDEN

Mrs. Gladden, 81, of Linden, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022. A celebration of life was held Sunday, October 9, 2022, 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Phil Corbin and Jerry McDonald officiating. Burial was at Patry-Ledbetter Cemetery. She was the daughter of the late William Rex Wisdom and Lillian Ellis Pitts Wisdom of Topsy. She was a 1959 graduate of Wayne County High School. She worked in manufacturing, starting at Genesco, then Washington Manufacturing, and finally at Johnson Controls, until her retirement. She attended New Hope Baptist Church in Hohenwald. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Willodean Peeler, Johnnie Wisdom, Jimmie Wisdom, and Murel Wisdom. Survivors include her husband of fifty-eight years, Wayne Gladden; a son, Terry (Melanie) Gladden; a granddaughter, Rachel (Justin) Marshall; and great granddaughters, Abby and Alyza Marshall.