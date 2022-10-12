ELECTION NOTICE-EARLY VOTING

The Perry County Election Commission is hereby publishing notice of the Early Voting Period for the State and Federal General Election, to be held on Thursday, November 8, 2022.

The Early Voting Period is: Wednesday, October 19 thru Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Voting hours: Monday through Friday will be 8:30 a.m. to 3:30. (Closed 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for Lunch). Saturday hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

TO VOTE IN PERSON: Any eligible voter for this election may come to the Perry County Election Commission Office located at 113 Factory St. Linden, Tennessee. ANY ELIGIBLE VOTER THAT WISHES TO VOTE IN PERSON MUST HAVE PHOTO ID!!!

You may also vote absentee by mail if one of the following reasons applies:

1, I am 60 years of age or older.

I will be outside my county during all hours of early voting and Election Day. I am hospitalized, ill or physically disable and unable to appear at my polling place to vote (this includes persons who have underlying medical or health conditions which in their determination render them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19 or at greater risk should they contract it.) I am a caretaker of a hospitalized, ill or physically disable person (this includes caretakers for persons who have underlying medical or health conditions which in their determination render them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19 or at greater risk should they contract it). I am a full-time student or spouse of a full-time student outside my county. I reside in a licensed facility, outside my county, providing relatively permanent domiciliary care, i.e. Nursing Home. I am a candidate for office in the election. I am observing a religious holiday that prevents me from voting during early voting or on Election Day. I will be serving as an election official or employee of the election commission on Election Day. I will be serving on jury duty. I am a voter with a disability and my polling place is inaccessible. I have a CDL or TWIC or I am a spouse of a person with CDL or TWIC and will be out of the county during early voting and Election Day. Enclosed is a copy of the CDL or TWIC (required) and the number is:____________________ I am a member of the military, spouse, or dependent. I am an activated National Guard member on state orders. I am an overseas citizen and otherwise qualified to vote in TN.

PROCEDURE FOR VOTING BY MAIL:

If you meet one of the above listed conditions and wish to vote by mail, you must request

a ballot in writing over your signature. The request can be made as much as 90 days in advance of an Election and no later than 7 days of an Election, and for this Election, the last day to receive a request is, Tuesday, November 1st, 2022. The request may be mailed or hand delivered to the Perry County Election Office. The request can serve as an application for a ballot if it contains the following information:

Voters Name Voters address within Perry County Voters Social Security Number Address to mail the ballot if outside the county The election in which the voter wishes to vote

6.The reason the voter is requesting to vote by mail.

Date of Birth Voters Signature

If the request does not contain all the information listed above the Election Commission shall send the voter an application for an Absentee Ballot in order to obtain the needed information.

NOTICE: ELDERLY AND A VOTER WITH A DISABILITY:

Friday, October, 28th, 2022 is the last day for a voter with a disability and/or elderly voters at inaccessible precincts to notify in writing, to vote by personal appearance at the Perry County Election Commission Office on Election Day.

PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE

113 Factory St., Linden, TN 37096

MAIL ADDRESS: P.O. Box 77, Linden, TN 37096-0077

PHONE: (931) 589-2025 FAX: (931) 589-5819

Perry County Election Commission

Brent Hinson, Chairperson

Linda Krueger, Secretary

Rob Erisman, Member

Wayne Swindle, Member

Terry Richardson, Member

Gaye G. Treadwell, A.O.E.

B 10/12