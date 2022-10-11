FFA Tractor & Truck Pull Saturday: Blue & Gold Park

The annual Perry County FFA Tractor and Truck Pull is this Saturday, October 15, 2022, 8:00 a.m., at the Perry County FFA Alumni Blue and Gold Park (former Perry County Saddle Club), Highway 13 South, Linden.

Admission is $5; children under 10 and participants entering a tractor or truck get in free.

Events include:

–Skillet Throw (classes for ages five to adult women &men);

–Corn Hole Tournament ($10 per team to enter) beginning at 9:00 a.m.;

–Kids Power Wheel Derby (classes for ages two to seven) at 10:00 a.m.;

–Kiddy Pull (classes for ages two to seven) at 11:00 a.m.;

–auction will begin at noon, and the tractor pull begins at 2:00 p.m.

The tractor and truck pull classes:

–weight classes from 3,500 to 14,500 lbs. (turbo and non-turbo);

–pure stock trucks 2WD & 4×4 (gas & diesel);

–hot stock trucks 2WD & 4×4 (gas & diesel);

–modified trucks 2WD & 4×4 (gas & diesel);

–outlaw trucks (anything goes);

The track is 450 plus feet, with plenty of parking for participant and spectator alike.

For more information: Cindy Rogers, 731-845-9145; Chris Rogers, 931-213-1218; or Brett Swafford, 931-593-3685.

The Perry County Rescue Squad will have food available.

Parking around the arena, available for $25 per vehicle, will go on sale October 10 at 8:00 a.m. Contact Cindy by phone, text, or on Facebook.

If you or your business would like to sponsor at 3’ x 4’ banner for one full year, the cost is $100, Please send business name, phone number, and owner’s name for the banner to Cindy Rogers.