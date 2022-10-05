PC Committees Meeting Tuesday By Editor | October 5, 2022 | 0 The Perry County Personnel Committee and Ambulance Committee will meet Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 5:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO FURNISHERS (PROJECT #68001-8257-14) October 5, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE TO FURNISHERS (PROJECT #98304-4130-04) October 5, 2022 | No Comments » School Board Meets Monday October 5, 2022 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-STOLTZ October 5, 2022 | No Comments » Public Notice Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation October 5, 2022 | No Comments »