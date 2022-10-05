Deputy Crowe Is Graduate of TN Law Enforcement Academy

Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Crowe graduated Friday, September 30, 2022, from the twelve-week program at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA), and is now a post-certified officer.

Deputy Crowe is a 2010 graduate of Perry County High School, then served as a Correctional Officer for Corrections Corporation of America at the South Central Correctional Facility in Clifton until 2013.

He currently holds a Merchant Marine credential through the U.S. Coast Guard after eight years of work as a towboat deckhand and steersman.

Deputy Crowe has been with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office since May of this year.

Sheriff Nick Weems told the Buffalo River Review, “I am very proud to have the caliber of men like Crowe. He has already showed his dedication and loyalty to serving Perry County in just a short time.

“Just like seasons change, so does the Sheriff’s Office. Recently, we have lost a few good officers due to seeking a better paying job. However, I have hand-selected good, dedicated, trained men with military experience to fill these positions,” Sheriff Weems said.

TLETA offers four twelve-week trainings at his Nashville location each year. According to the website, TLETA goals are:

–to provide excellent instruction in basic, advanced, and technical subjects for the Tennessee law enforcement community;

–to employ teaching methods best suited for the subject taught and the student’s particular learning needs;

–to continually upgrade course content with the latest research and recommended professional practices;

–to stimulate inquiry and provide fresh perspectives on the law enforcement career.