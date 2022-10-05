Friends of the Library in Linden will be holding a Book & Bake Sale this Saturday, October 8, 9:00 to 3:00, at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden.

All proceeds will support the Perry County Public Library in Linden. You will find bargains on used books and DVDs, plus yummy things to eat.

Friends need help on Friday, October 7, between 9:00 and 3:00, sorting books and setting up for the sale. Wear comfortable shoes and show up at the Community Center.

Your home-baked goods are needed and welcomed. Please bring your treats to the main room at the Community Center on Friday afternoon, October 7, or Saturday morning, October 8.

If you need information, call the library in Linden at 931-589-5011.