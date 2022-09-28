TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided in a certain Deed of Trust, dated July 15, 2021, executed by Gary James Konrady to W. Andrew Yarbrough, Trustee, of record in Record Book 138, Page 791 in the Register’s Office for Perry County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness described, the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, I, W. Andrew Yarbrough, will by virtue of the power and authority vested in me as Trustee, on the 20th day of October, 2022 at 10:00 A.M., at the NORTH DOOR OF THE COURTHOUSE, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE, sell to the highest bidder for cash, free from all legal and equitable rights of redemption, homestead and dower, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, the following described real property:

Situated in the Third Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, located at the Northeast terminus of Toll Hollow Road, just North from the Perry-Wayne County Line, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a ½ inch diameter re-bar pin with cap (stamped “White RLS#1569”) set in the North edge or margin of Toll Hollow Road, said point being located North 56º 40’ 30” East 692.10 feet from a point at the intersection of the center-line of Toll Hollow Road with the boundary to property formerly owned by Weyerhaeuser Corporation, and runs thence North 22º 30’ 00” West 270.00 feet to a ½ inch diameter re-bar pin with cap (stamped “White RLS #1569”) set at the center-line of a Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative power-line; thence runs North 27º 00’ 00” East 275.00 feet to a ½ inch diameter re-bar pin with cap (stamped “White RLS #1569”) set in the power-line; thence runs North 08º 00’ 00” West 365.00 feet to a ½ inch diameter re-bar with cap (stamped “White RLS 1569”) set above the spring; thence runs North 01º 00’ 00” East 100.0 feet to a ½ inch diameter re-bar pin with cap (stamped “White RLS 1569”) set; thence runs South 59º 00’ 00” East 305.00 feet, crossing the power line, to a ½ inch diameter re-bar pin with cap (stamped “White RLS #1569) set; thence runs South 49º 00’ 00” East 108.00 feet to a ½ inch diameter re-bar pin with cap (stamped “White RLS #1569”) set; thence runs South 40º 00’ 00” West 130.00 feet to a ½ inch diameter re-bar pin with cap (stamped “White RLS #1569”) set; thence runs South 15º 00’ 00” East 137.00 feet to a ½ inch diameter re-bar pin with cap (stamped “White RLS #1569”) set in the West boundary to what was formerly the Toll Hollow Road; thence runs with the former West boundary to the Toll Hollow Road, as follows: South 11º 00’ 00” West 155.00 feet to a ½ inch diameter re-bar pin with cap (stamped “White RLS #1569”) set; South 32º 00’ 00” West 340.00 feet to a ½ inch diameter re-bar pin with cap (stamped “White RLS #1569”) set; South 46º 00’ 51” West 80.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing an area by computation of 4.72 acres. The survey used was made on August 30, 2004 by Thomas C. White and Associates, Land Surveyors, Hohenwald, Tennessee, Christopher C. White, Surveyor, Tennessee Registration No. 1569 (all bearings are given in reference to magnetic meridian in relation to the bearings of record). This description is shown on Thomas C. White & Associates’ Drawing No. 192-3904; said parcel being known as Tract 2 on the Deed of record in Deed Book N-17, Page 433, Register’s Office for Perry County, Tennessee.

This being the same property conveyed to Gary James Konrady, by deed of HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Indenture Trustee for the Registered Noteholders of Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-1, dated June 10, 2021, of record in Record Book D-35, Page 816, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

The sale of said property shall be subject to any and all unpaid taxes and assessments, together with interest and penalty, if any, and any and all other prior easements, restrictions, encumbrances, or liens of any nature.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

